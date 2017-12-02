Listen Live Sports

Pregnant woman, man killed in Louisiana car crash

December 2, 2017
 
NEW ORLEANS (AP) — A 7-month pregnant woman and a man were killed in a car crash on a highway in eastern New Orleans.

New Orleans police say it happened just after 9 a.m. Saturday.

NOLA.com/The Times-Picayune reports a preliminary investigation shows a pickup truck apparently crossed into oncoming traffic on the Highway 11 bridge flyover and collided head-on with a sedan traveling in the opposite direction.

The car’s 34-year-old driver and the pregnant 29-year-old passenger were transported to a hospital, where both of them, as well as the unborn baby, were pronounced dead.

The driver in the truck and a passenger survived the collision.

Blood and alcohol tests are pending and the investigation is ongoing.

___

Information from: The Times-Picayune, http://www.nola.com

