Listen Live Sports

Copyright © 2017 by Federal News Radio. All rights reserved.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
U.S. News
 
...

Report: Prison guard died amid training, staffing worries

December 7, 2017 4:01 pm
 
< a min read
Share       

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) — One of the three correctional officer watching roughly 250 prisoners on the day one was killed had not received the four-week basic training course that includes instruction on how to subdue an attacking inmate.

The Charlotte Observer reported Thursday that just an hour before she was assaulted, 29-year-old Sgt. Meggan Callahan confided to a supervisor that she worried her officers were not prepared if an inmate attacked.

Callahan was beaten to death in April with a fire extinguisher in the understaffed unit she was responsible for guarding at Bertie Correctional Institution.

State Department of Public Safety spokeswoman Pamela Walker said Thursday that beginning in September new correctional officers began receiving basic training right after an initial week of orientation at the prison where they work.

        Federal Insights: Learn the latest best practices and technologies to protect your organization from email-derived fraud.

Advertisement

___

Information from: The Charlotte Observer, http://www.charlotteobserver.com

Related Topics
U.S. News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Fed Photo of the Day

Webb telescope emerges from cryogenic test chamber

Today in History

1941: Japan bombs Pearl Harbor

THRIFT SAVINGS PLAN TICKER

Dec 06, 2017 Close Change YTD
L Income 19.4419 -0.0072 5.76%
L 2020 26.6514 -0.0212 9.23%
L 2030 30.3081 -0.0445 13.61%
L 2040 32.9372 -0.0588 15.71%
L 2050 19.0433 -0.0399 17.63%
G Fund 15.5154 0.0010 2.12%
F Fund 18.1173 0.0235 3.33%
C Fund 36.9450 -0.0032 20.49%
S Fund 47.3794 -0.2095 17.67%
I Fund 29.9801 -0.1833 23.44%
Closing price updated at approximately 6pm ET each business day. More at tsp.gov.