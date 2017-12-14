Listen Live Sports

Copyright © 2017 by Federal News Radio. All rights reserved.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
U.S. News
 
...

‘Safe Ride’ taxi driver accused of sexual assaults indicted

December 14, 2017 5:07 pm
 
< a min read
Share       

HAMILTON, Ohio (AP) — A man accused of sexually assaulting two female college students in the vehicle he drove for his “Sherman’s Safe Ride” taxi service has been indicted on rape and sexual battery charges.

The Butler County prosecutor’s office says 38-year-old Sherman Jackson II was indicted Thursday. He originally was charged with rape and kidnapping.

Police in Oxford say Jackson was arrested after two young women from Ohio’s Miami University filed separate reports alleging they were assaulted by him in his vehicle when they used the taxi service last week.

He remains jailed under $1 million bond. Court records don’t show an attorney for Jackson.

        Federal Insights: Learn the latest best practices and technologies to protect your organization from email-derived fraud.

Advertisement

He is the owner and operator of the taxi service in Oxford, about 40 miles (64 kilometers) north of Cincinnati. The company caters to Miami University students.

Related Topics
U.S. News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Fed Photo of the Day

Family plays with Discovery Agents app in national forest

Today in History

Dec. 14, 1962: Mariner 2 flies by Venus

THRIFT SAVINGS PLAN TICKER

Dec 13, 2017 Close Change YTD
L Income 19.4986 0.0065 5.76%
L 2020 26.7833 0.0113 9.23%
L 2030 30.5517 0.0168 13.61%
L 2040 33.2467 0.0206 15.71%
L 2050 19.2454 0.0126 17.63%
G Fund 15.5224 0.0010 2.12%
F Fund 18.1246 0.0564 3.33%
C Fund 37.4304 -0.0160 20.49%
S Fund 47.9083 0.0829 17.67%
I Fund 30.3682 0.0502 23.44%
Closing price updated at approximately 6pm ET each business day. More at tsp.gov.