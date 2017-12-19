Listen Live Sports

San Francisco officer under criminal probe kills himself

December 19, 2017 1:50 pm
 
SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — A man who killed himself after being pulled over by police in the San Francisco Bay Area was identified Tuesday as a police officer who was the subject of a criminal investigation by multiple law enforcement agencies, authorities said Tuesday.

Antonio Cacatian, 49, shot himself Monday afternoon after San Francisco police requested help arresting him. Police in the nearby city of Richmond had pulled him over in a shopping mall parking lot and officers retreated to their cars when they heard a gunshot, Lt. Felix Tan said.

Tan said the windows of Cacatian’s vehicle were tinted and officers could not see inside. One used a gun that fires bean bags to break a window and discovered Cacatian’s body inside.

San Francisco police spokeswoman Giselle Linane declined to provide more details about the criminal investigation into Cacatian.

He was a 9-year veteran of San Francisco’s police department, she said.

