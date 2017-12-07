Listen Live Sports

...

Schools violate safety rules enacted after Newtown massacre

December 7, 2017 5:42 pm
 
< a min read
NEWTOWN, Conn. (AP) — Nearly half of Connecticut’s school districts are violating state safety requirements enacted after the 2012 Sandy Hook Elementary School shooting massacre.

The Hartford Courant reports many districts are not complying with some aspect of the law requiring them to submit various safety-related reports to the state.

The newspaper says nearly 100 school districts haven’t submitted the School Security and Safety Plan due each September. It reports barely 25 percent of districts filed records of their lockdown and fire drills last year.

Bristol’s schools superintendent says school officials were unaware they needed to submit security plans until recently and are gathering information from the districts.

State lawmakers passed the requirements in 2013 along with tougher gun laws. Twenty schoolchildren and six adults were killed by a gunman at Sandy Hook.

___

Information from: Hartford Courant, http://www.courant.com

