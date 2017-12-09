Listen Live Sports

Copyright © 2017 by Federal News Radio. All rights reserved.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
U.S. News
 
...

Search for 2 people aboard sunken tugboat suspended

December 9, 2017 4:02 pm
 
< a min read
Share       

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (AP) — The Coast Guard has suspended a search for two people who were aboard a tugboat that sank in the Mississippi River.

A news release from the Coast Guard says the 66-foot motor vessel Ricky Robinson sank Friday on the river near Memphis, Tennessee.

Boats from the Memphis Police Department, the Shelby County Sheriff’s Office, the Coast Guard and Tennessee’s wildlife agency searched 324 nautical miles of the river before the search was suspended Saturday.

Coast Guard Capt. Roxanne Tamez sent her condolences to the friends and family of the missing people, who were not immediately identified. The boat was owned by Wepfer Marine Inc.

        Federal Insights: Learn the latest best practices and technologies to protect your organization from email-derived fraud.

Advertisement

Related Topics
U.S. News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Fed Photo of the Day

SecDef Mattis cheers on Army football team

Today in History

1941: FDR delivers 'date which will live in infamy' speech

THRIFT SAVINGS PLAN TICKER

Dec 08, 2017 Close Change YTD
L Income 19.4730 0.0193 5.76%
L 2020 26.7293 0.0469 9.23%
L 2030 30.4584 0.0885 13.61%
L 2040 33.1307 0.1128 15.71%
L 2050 19.1714 0.0737 17.63%
G Fund 15.5174 0.0010 2.12%
F Fund 18.0783 -0.0016 3.33%
C Fund 37.2675 0.2074 20.49%
S Fund 47.9175 0.1597 17.67%
I Fund 30.1497 0.1135 23.44%
Closing price updated at approximately 6pm ET each business day. More at tsp.gov.