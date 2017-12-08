Listen Live Sports

Sex-ed group disinvited from NY district after gum analogy

December 8, 2017 5:46 pm
 
< a min read
BALDWINSVILLE, N.Y. (AP) — A New York school district will no longer invite an outside group to give sex education talks after a presenter from the group compared a girl’s virginity to chewing gum.

The Post-Standard of Syracuse reports that a presenter from New Hope Family Services used the chewing gum analogy during a recent health class at C.W. Baker High School in Baldwinsville.

According to a recording by a student, the representative from the group enlisted boys from the class in a skit, telling one boy she was giving him a gift she’d been saving her whole life.

The “gift” was a piece of gum meant to symbolize virginity.

After a parent complained on social media, Baldwinsville Superintendent Matthew McDonald says the district will no longer invite outside organizations to discuss human sexuality.

___

Information from: The Post-Standard, http://www.syracuse.com

