Superintendent charged with child rape sues to get back job

December 9, 2017 10:02 am
 
BELLEFONTAINE, Ohio (AP) — An Ohio school superintendent charged with child rape has sued to get his job back.

The Springfield News-Sun reports former Indian Lake Schools superintendent Patrick O’Donnell claims in a lawsuit filed in Logan County that he was unfairly fired and that a state referee said the district should wait to decide his job status until after the criminal case concluded.

He was fired Nov. 20. The 52-year-old O’Donnell was indicted on rape and other charges in July after being accused of sexually assaulting a young girl.

His wife, 47-year-old Heather O’Donnell, was charged with child endangering for failing to report allegations to police. She is on unpaid leave from her position as superintendent of an education services center.

Both have pleaded not guilty.

School officials say the firing was justified.

Information from: Springfield News-Sun, http://www.springfieldnewssun.com

