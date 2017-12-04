Listen Live Sports

Texas man admits material support to Islamic State group

December 4, 2017 6:10 pm
 
HOUSTON (AP) — A Houston-area man has pleaded guilty to providing material support to the Islamic State group.

The Monday plea in federal court by Asher Abid Khan of Spring comes after he and his attorney reached a plea deal with prosecutors.

Under terms of the agreement, the 23-year-old Khan must fully cooperate with any further federal investigation of his case. In return, prosecutors will drop five other counts of the indictment against him, including three conspiracy counts.

Khan could get up to 15 years in prison, but prosecutors agreed not to oppose leniency in sentencing if he’s true to his agreement.

Prosecutors initially alleged Khan used social media to join and support IS, but his attorney has said he used social media to persuade another Texas man not to join the IS.

