The Latest: Man electrocuted by downed power line in Atlanta

December 9, 2017 6:35 am
 
ATLANTA (AP) — The Latest on winter weather impacting a wide swath of the South (all times local):

5:50 a.m.

Firefighters in Atlanta say a man has been electrocuted by a downed power line.

The Atlanta Fire Department tells news outlets that the unidentified man was found dead Friday night in the middle of the roadway near the live wire.

Authorities believe the wire had been brought down by the ice and snow that accumulated Friday across much of the Deep South. Officials say residents should not approach downed wires and should instead call 911.

The National Weather Service has issued a winter storm warning for northern Georgia, including metro Atlanta, until Saturday morning.

3:30 a.m.

A winter storm has shrouded the Deep South in snow and threatened more overnight as it advances eastward.

With temperatures expected to sink below freezing across much of the region, forecasters warned that black ice could make roads treacherous. The National Weather Service has issued a winter storm warning for northern Georgia, including metro Atlanta, until Saturday morning and forecast up to 3 inches (8 centimeters) of additional snow.

The snowfall was enough to remind some residents of the 2014 storm that brought the city to a standstill and stranded motorists on roads overnight with just 2 inches of precipitation.

Businesses closed and commuters left work early as snow mixed with rain fell in downtown Atlanta, jamming traffic on slushy roads far ahead of the usual rush hour.

