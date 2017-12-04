Listen Live Sports

The Latest: Texas officer killed serving warrant identified

December 4, 2017 8:17 pm
 
1 min read
SAN MARCOS, Texas (AP) — The Latest on a Central Texas police officer shot and killed while serving a warrant (all times local):

7 p.m.

Police have revealed the identity of an officer shot and killed while serving a warrant in Central Texas.

A statement issued by San Marcos, Texas, officials said 58-year-old Officer Kenneth Copeland died Monday afternoon after being shot multiple times by a suspect while Copeland was serving a warrant.

The statement says Copeland was wearing a protective vest at the time of the shooting.

At a news conference, Police Chief Chase Stapp said Copeland had been with the department for 19 years.

Stapp said the suspect, who also had at least one gunshot wound, surrendered after a brief standoff and was taken to a hospital. Stapp said it was unclear if the wound was self-inflicted or inflicted by police gunfire.

___

5:30 p.m.

A Texas police officer has died after being shot multiple times by a suspect while serving a warrant.

A San Marcos city official said the officer, who has not been named, died Monday afternoon following the altercation in San Marcos, about 30 miles (48 kilometers) south of Austin, Texas. A news release from the city says a suspect is in custody and is being treated for a gunshot wound after a standoff with SWAT members from the San Marcos police and Hays County Sheriff’s Office.

According to the release, the officer was serving the warrant with other officers and was wearing a protective vest. He died from his injuries about 3:50 p.m. after being transported to the Central Texas Medical Center.

