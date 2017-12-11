Listen Live Sports

Copyright © 2017 by Federal News Radio. All rights reserved.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
U.S. News
 
...

The Latest: Woman pleads guilty in pregnant neighbor’s death

December 11, 2017 12:41 pm
 
1 min read
Share       

FARGO, N.D. (AP) — The Latest on one of two suspects pleading guilty in the killing of a pregnant North Dakota woman. (all times local):

11:40 a.m.

A North Dakota woman has pleaded guilty in the killing of a pregnant neighbor so she and her boyfriend could keep the baby.

Thirty-eight-year-old Brooke Crews could face life in prison after pleading guilty Monday to conspiracy to commit kidnapping and murder, and lying to law officers in the death of 22-year-old Savanna Greywind, of Fargo.

        Federal Insights: Learn the latest best practices and technologies to protect your organization from email-derived fraud.

Advertisement

Crews’ attorney said she wanted to take responsibility for her actions, but Crews didn’t offer details on how Greywind was killed. Authorities haven’t said either.

Greywind was eight months pregnant when she disappeared in August. Kayakers found her body wrapped in plastic in a river. The baby was found alive in the apartment Crews shared with her 32-year-old boyfriend, William Hoehn. He’s scheduled for trial in March.

Cass County prosecutor Birch Burdick didn’t comment on Crews’ plea.

___

10:15 a.m.

A North Dakota woman accused of killing a pregnant neighbor so she and her boyfriend could keep the baby is set to change her plea.

        Get the latest government shutdown news.

Thirty-eight-year-old Brooke Crews is scheduled to appear in Cass County Court in Fargo on Monday. She and her boyfriend, 32-year-old William Hoehn, have pleaded not guilty to conspiracy to commit murder and kidnapping in the death of 22-year-old Savanna Greywind.

Investigators haven’t said how Greywind was killed, but Fargo’s police chief has called it a “cruel and vicious act of depravity.”

The baby was found alive in Crews and Hoehn’s apartment in Fargo. Greywind’s boyfriend says DNA tests confirmed he and Greywind are the girl’s parents.

Greywind was eight months pregnant when she disappeared in August. Kayakers found her body wrapped in plastic in a river.

Related Topics
U.S. News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Fed Photo of the Day

SecDef Mattis cheers on Army football team

Today in History

1941: Germany, Italy declare war on US

THRIFT SAVINGS PLAN TICKER

Dec 08, 2017 Close Change YTD
L Income 19.4730 0.0193 5.76%
L 2020 26.7293 0.0469 9.23%
L 2030 30.4584 0.0885 13.61%
L 2040 33.1307 0.1128 15.71%
L 2050 19.1714 0.0737 17.63%
G Fund 15.5174 0.0010 2.12%
F Fund 18.0783 -0.0016 3.33%
C Fund 37.2675 0.2074 20.49%
S Fund 47.9175 0.1597 17.67%
I Fund 30.1497 0.1135 23.44%
Closing price updated at approximately 6pm ET each business day. More at tsp.gov.