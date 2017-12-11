Listen Live Sports

Copyright © 2017 by Federal News Radio. All rights reserved.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
U.S. News
 
...

Power still out for thousands after Deep South snow storm

December 11, 2017 9:04 am
 
< a min read
Share       

ATLANTA (AP) — Thousands remain without electricity across the Deep South days after a winter snow storm snapped power lines across the region.

At least 24,900 homes and businesses in Georgia were still in the dark Monday according to Georgia Power and Georgia Electric Membership corporation. Metro Atlanta got several inches of snow Friday and Saturday, while some areas farther north saw up to a foot of snowfall.

Utilities in Mississippi reported at least 2,000 customers were still waiting for power to be restored. Alabama and Louisiana still had roughly 500 outages apiece Monday.

Several school systems closed Monday in Georgia because of a lingering threat of icy road conditions.

        Federal Insights: Learn the latest best practices and technologies to protect your organization from email-derived fraud.

Advertisement

The unusually heavy December snow storm brought flurries to New Orleans and dumped several inches in Mississippi and Alabama.

Related Topics
U.S. News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Fed Photo of the Day

SecDef Mattis cheers on Army football team

Today in History

1941: Germany, Italy declare war on US

THRIFT SAVINGS PLAN TICKER

Dec 08, 2017 Close Change YTD
L Income 19.4730 0.0193 5.76%
L 2020 26.7293 0.0469 9.23%
L 2030 30.4584 0.0885 13.61%
L 2040 33.1307 0.1128 15.71%
L 2050 19.1714 0.0737 17.63%
G Fund 15.5174 0.0010 2.12%
F Fund 18.0783 -0.0016 3.33%
C Fund 37.2675 0.2074 20.49%
S Fund 47.9175 0.1597 17.67%
I Fund 30.1497 0.1135 23.44%
Closing price updated at approximately 6pm ET each business day. More at tsp.gov.