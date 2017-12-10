Listen Live Sports

Tiny snowmen appear in Florida as Sunshine State gets snow

December 10, 2017
 
ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. (AP) — The “Welcome to Florida” sign in the northwest part of the state was covered in light snow as winter weather dipped into the Sunshine State.

It was part of Winter Storm Benji, which hit the Deep South over the weekend and left thousands of people without power in the region.

Over the weekend, North Carolina had ice warnings, Georgia saw school and business closings and on Friday, Jackson, Mississippi had its highest snowfall since 1982.

In Florida, the news website northescambia.com posted a photograph of the sign that welcomes travelers to the state, covered in a sprinkle of snow.

Elsewhere in the normally warm state, flurries were reported in Destin and Miramar Beach, while temperatures in St. Petersburg were 48 degrees. Miami was a positively chilly 55 degrees Sunday morning.

