US to review ended protections for Yellowstone grizzly bears

December 6, 2017 12:57 pm
 
BILLINGS, Mont. (AP) — U.S. officials say they’ll review the recent lifting of protections for Yellowstone-area grizzly bears in light of a court ruling that retained protections for gray wolves in the Great Lakes.

The U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service said Wednesday that it is seeking public comment on the court ruling given the possible implications for an estimated 700 bears in and around Yellowstone National Park.

Those bears lost their protections July 31, allowing future trophy hunts in Wyoming, Montana and Idaho.

On August 1, a federal appeals court in the wolf case said wildlife officials needed to give more consideration to how a species’ loss of historical habitat affects its recovery.

Like wolves, grizzly bears have recovered well in some areas but remain absent from much of their historical range.

