Listen Live Sports

Copyright © 2017 by Federal News Radio. All rights reserved.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
U.S. News
 
...

Vegas shooting survivors thank first responders with baskets

December 8, 2017 7:10 pm
 
2 min read
Share       

LAS VEGAS (AP) — Emergency room workers insisted they were just doing their jobs on that tragic October night as survivors of the mass shooting in Las Vegas expressed their gratitude Friday with tears and gift baskets.

The survivors who stopped at the emergency room west of the Las Vegas Strip are part of a group that is meeting this week with first responders at hospitals, fire and police stations and other sites to hand out gift baskets as a gesture of appreciation. The individuals, some of whom traveled from Colorado and California, raised more than $40,000 to assemble 1,000 baskets.

Nurse Carolyn Hafen, the director of the emergency room at Spring Valley Hospital, choked up as she thanked the survivors in the same waiting room that two months earlier had seen chaos as patient after patient arrived. The facility treated more than 50 victims.

“We don’t need a thank you. This is what we signed up to do,” she said. “It was an honor to be able to help in any way that we could.”

        Federal Insights: Learn the latest best practices and technologies to protect your organization from email-derived fraud.

Advertisement

On Oct. 1, a high-stakes gambler killed 58 people and injured hundreds more after he shattered windows of his hotel suite on the 32nd floor of the Mandalay Bay hotel-casino and unleashed withering gunfire at a crowd of 22,000 people gathered at the Route 91 Harvest music festival below. He then killed himself.

Emergency rooms were inundated with patients, some dropped off by emergency personnel and others by Good Samaritans who turned their vehicles into makeshift ambulances.

Outside the break room of the Spring Valley Hospital ER, thank-you notes are on a bulletin board that also says “Vegas Strong.” One came from emergency personnel who responded to the shooting at the Pulse nightclub in Orlando, Florida, another one was sent from a hospital that tended to victims of the shooting at Virginia Tech. Hafen on Friday was handed a stack of cards from survivors.

Denver resident Jenna Hutchins escaped the festival venue uninjured. Sporting a T-shirt that reads “Route 91 Harvest Country Music Festival Survivor,” she said she found it “therapeutic” to work with about 100 other people last week to assemble the baskets, which have a book, essential-oil diffuser and other items.

“It’s an honor to be here in front of the people that were behind the scenes at that moment,” she said as she wiped tears from her face. “Without these people, it would have been much worse.”

___

        Get the latest government shutdown news.

Follow Regina Garcia Cano on Twitter at https://twitter.com/reginagarciakNO

Related Topics
U.S. News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Fed Photo of the Day

SecDef Mattis cheers on Army football team

Today in History

1941: FDR delivers 'date which will live in infamy' speech

THRIFT SAVINGS PLAN TICKER

Dec 07, 2017 Close Change YTD
L Income 19.4537 0.0118 5.76%
L 2020 26.6824 0.0310 9.23%
L 2030 30.3699 0.0618 13.61%
L 2040 33.0179 0.0807 15.71%
L 2050 19.0977 0.0544 17.63%
G Fund 15.5164 0.0010 2.12%
F Fund 18.0799 -0.0374 3.33%
C Fund 37.0601 0.1151 20.49%
S Fund 47.7578 0.3784 17.67%
I Fund 30.0362 0.0561 23.44%
Closing price updated at approximately 6pm ET each business day. More at tsp.gov.