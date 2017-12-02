Victims of harassment, assault triggered by recent events

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. (AP) — Since disturbing allegations surfaced against Hollywood producer Harvey Weinstein, dozens of men have been publicly accused of sexual abuse and harassment.

For women who have been raped, abused and harassed, each day is a fresh hell, as unnerving headlines and stories seep into daily life.

Memories of past abuse, previous encounters with inappropriate co-workers, even lingering doubts as to how long-ago personal situations were handled have left women feeling raw, vulnerable and on edge.

Victims say the endless cycle of news, social media posts and disturbing details have triggered long-buried feelings and reopened wounds.

Shari Botwin, a licensed clinical social worker in New Jersey, says it’s common for people to feel powerful emotions because of the avalanche of sexual assault news.