Listen Live Sports

Copyright © 2017 by Federal News Radio. All rights reserved.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
U.S. News
 
...

Video of officer killing unarmed black man scrutinized again

December 5, 2017 5:21 am
 
< a min read
Share       

CHARLESTON, S.C. (AP) — The cellphone video of a white South Carolina officer shooting an unarmed black motorist as he ran away is again being scrutinized in court.

Except this time, the audience is a federal judge deciding how long the officer will spend in prison instead of a jury of 12 trying to decide if he’s guilty of murder.

The sentencing hearing for ex-officer Michael Slager continues Tuesday morning. It started a day earlier with his attorneys playing cellphone and dashcam video that showed the traffic stop and the shooting itself.

The 36-year-old former North Charleston police officer has been in jail since pleading guilty in May to violating Walter Scott’s civil rights.

        Federal Insights: IT execs from SBA, NARA and GSA share how to keep data secure in a hybrid environment

Advertisement

Slager faces up to life in prison, but federal sentencing officials have recommended between 10 to nearly 13 years.

Related Topics
Media News U.S. News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Fed Photo of the Day

NASA catches supermoon over D.C.

Today in History

1964: First Medal of Honor awarded for service in Vietnam

THRIFT SAVINGS PLAN TICKER

Dec 04, 2017 Close Change YTD
L Income 19.4614 0.0022 5.76%
L 2020 26.7065 0.0020 9.23%
L 2030 30.4214 0.0004 13.61%
L 2040 33.0860 -0.0010 15.71%
L 2050 19.1437 -0.0012 17.63%
G Fund 15.5134 0.0031 2.12%
F Fund 18.0703 -0.0109 3.33%
C Fund 37.0851 -0.0387 20.49%
S Fund 47.9553 -0.1598 17.67%
I Fund 30.2285 0.1072 23.44%
Closing price updated at approximately 6pm ET each business day. More at tsp.gov.