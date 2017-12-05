Video of officer killing unarmed black man scrutinized again

CHARLESTON, S.C. (AP) — The cellphone video of a white South Carolina officer shooting an unarmed black motorist as he ran away is again being scrutinized in court.

Except this time, the audience is a federal judge deciding how long the officer will spend in prison instead of a jury of 12 trying to decide if he’s guilty of murder.

The sentencing hearing for ex-officer Michael Slager continues Tuesday morning. It started a day earlier with his attorneys playing cellphone and dashcam video that showed the traffic stop and the shooting itself.

The 36-year-old former North Charleston police officer has been in jail since pleading guilty in May to violating Walter Scott’s civil rights.

Slager faces up to life in prison, but federal sentencing officials have recommended between 10 to nearly 13 years.