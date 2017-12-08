Listen Live Sports

Video shows police officer kicking handcuffed suspect

December 8, 2017 11:28 am
 
SALEM, N.J. (AP) — Video shows a police officer in New Jersey kicking a handcuffed suspect in the head.

Penns Grove Police Officer George Manganaro is charged with aggravated assault and has been suspended as a result of the incident in Carneys Point on Thanksgiving.

The one-minute dashcam video obtained by NJ Advance Media shows Manganaro and another officer speaking to 22-year-old Xaviel Ramos of Hopatcong. Ramos is wearing a jacket and cap but no pants.

The officers placed the burglary suspect on the ground. Manganaro kicked him in the head when he attempted to get up, causing Ramos’ cap to fly off his head.

Salem County’s prosecutor says Ramos had a minor cut to his face.

A telephone message seeking comment from Manganaro was not returned.

Information from: NJ Advance Media.

