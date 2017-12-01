Listen Live Sports

Copyright © 2017 by Federal News Radio. All rights reserved.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
U.S. News
 
...

Wastewater employees find human body parts in ravine

December 1, 2017 9:34 am
 
< a min read
Share       

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (AP) — City employees in Ohio have found human body parts in a ravine.

The body parts were found Thursday while Youngstown wastewater employees were checking manhole covers. A Youngstown police lieutenant says the workers check manholes about once a month, making it difficult to determine how long the remains might have been there.

Lt. Doug Bobovnyik says authorities are unsure whether it’s a man or a woman because not all of the parts have been found.

The Cuyahoga County Medical Examiner’s Office in Cleveland will try to identify the person.

        Federal Insights: IT execs from Air Force, DISA and DIA share insights on defense cloud computing

Advertisement

Bobovnyik says police will review missing reports for clues to the person’s identity.

Related Topics
U.S. News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Fed Photo of the Day

Customs and Border Protection K-9 inspects mail room

Today in History

1824: House elects John Q. Adams president

THRIFT SAVINGS PLAN TICKER

Nov 30, 2017 Close Change YTD
L Income 19.4702 0.0216 5.10%
L 2020 26.7370 0.0543 8.16%
L 2030 30.4886 0.1043 11.87%
L 2040 33.1751 0.1330 13.66%
L 2050 19.2042 0.0873 15.29%
G Fund 15.5093 0.0010 1.92%
F Fund 18.0291 -0.0286 3.44%
C Fund 37.1975 0.3157 16.90%
S Fund 48.2398 0.1822 14.35%
I Fund 30.3690 0.0459 22.15%
Closing price updated at approximately 6pm ET each business day. More at tsp.gov.