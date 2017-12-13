Listen Live Sports

Widow of unarmed man ‘betrayed’ by acquittal of ex-officer

December 13, 2017 4:31 pm
 
PHOENIX (AP) — The widow of an unarmed man who was shot and killed by an Arizona police officer says she feels “betrayed” by jurors who acquitted him of murder.

Laney Sweet told CBS News on Tuesday that she doesn’t understand how jurors could acquit Philip Mitchell Brailsford. He was fired after shooting Daniel Shaver of Granbury, Texas, last year.

Sweet noted that jurors saw video showing her husband crawling and begging police not to shoot him in a hotel hallway where officers went in response to a report of a man with a gun.

Brailsford said he thought Shaver was grabbing a gun when he reached for his waistband. Authorities have said it looked like Shaver was pulling up loose-fitting basketball shorts.

Jurors declined to speak with reporters after the Dec. 7 verdict.

