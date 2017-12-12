Listen Live Sports

Wildfire spreads at Custer State Park in South Dakota

December 12, 2017 12:05 pm
 
CUSTER, S.D. (AP) — A spreading wildfire has destroyed a building in Custer State Park in the Black Hills of South Dakota.

Lydia Austin, a park spokeswoman, said Tuesday that the fire has grown to more than 4.6 square miles (11.9 square kilometers), from 4 square miles (10.4 sq. km) on Monday.

Five homes in the park have been evacuated and one unused building was burned down. No one has been injured.

The blaze is zero percent contained and about 200 firefighters are on the scene.

The blaze erupted Monday during dry, warm weather. Austin says the cause is under investigation.

Custer State Park features hills with ponderosa pine and prairie. Austin says wildlife naturally moves away from fire.

The park is closed as well as roads in and out of it.

