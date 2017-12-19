Listen Live Sports

Wisconsin Roman Catholic priest tells parish he’s gay

December 19, 2017 1:45 pm
 
MILWAUKEE (AP) — A Roman Catholic priest was greeted with a standing ovation from his Milwaukee parishioners when he told them he was gay.

The Milwaukee Journal Sentinel reports that Rev. Gregory Greiten disclosed his sexual orientation on Sunday to the St. Bernadette Parish. He also wrote a column that was published Monday in the National Catholic Reporter.

Greiten says he revealed his sexual orientation because he wants to be a role model for others. He says he’s breaking the silence of gay men in the clergy so he could reclaim his own voice.

Greiten wrote that the church’s silent stance on gay priests perpetuates toxic shaming and systematic secrecy. He says the church needs healthy role models for priests who are struggling to come to terms with their sexual orientation.

___

Information from: Milwaukee Journal Sentinel, http://www.jsonline.com

