Witness: Make ex-wife’s death ‘look like a robbery’

December 8, 2017 10:13 am
 
NEWPORT, N.H. (AP) — A prosecution witness who secretly recorded conversations of a man accused of a failed murder-for-hire plot involving his ex-wife says he was told to “make it look like a robbery.”

The Valley News reports Mark Horne testified Thursday in the trial of 63-year-old Maurice Temple, charged with criminal solicitation of murder, conspiracy to commit murder and attempt to commit murder.

Temple and his mother, 83-year-old Pauline Chase, were arrested in July. Chase was found not competent.

Horne said he called Chase after learning Temple was arrested related to divorce proceedings. Horne testified Chase said she wanted Temple’s ex-wife, Jean Temple, killed. He went to police.

Prosecutors said Chase offered Horne $5,000 to kill Jean Temple.

Maurice Temple’s lawyer has argued Horne was mad at Temple and Chase over business dealings.

