Woman charged in pregnant neighbor’s death to change plea

December 11, 2017 11:59 am
 
2 min read
FARGO, N.D. (AP) — A North Dakota woman accused of killing a pregnant neighbor so she and her boyfriend could keep the baby is set to change her plea.

Brooke Crews, 38, was scheduled to appear in state district court in Fargo on Monday. Her attorney has said Crews doesn’t have a plea agreement with prosecutors.

She and her boyfriend, William Hoehn, 32, have pleaded not guilty to conspiracy to commit murder and kidnapping in the death of 22-year-old Savanna Greywind. Investigators haven’t said how Greywind was killed, but Fargo Police Chief Dave Todd has said her death was a “cruel and vicious act of depravity.”

Greywind was eight months pregnant when she disappeared on Aug. 19. Her body was found eight days later in the Red River, wrapped in plastic and duct tape. Her baby was found alive in the apartment where Crews and Hoehn lived, in Greywind’s building.

Crews initially claimed that Greywind gave up her newborn daughter, but she later admitted taking advantage of the woman to get the child, according to court documents. Crews told police she arranged to have Greywind come to her apartment and told her how to induce labor. Greywind came back two days later to give her the newborn baby, Crews said.

But Hoehn told police a different story, according to the documents. He said he came home on Aug. 19 to find Crews cleaning up blood in their bathroom. Hoehn said Crews presented him with an infant girl and said: “This is our baby. This is our family.”

Hoehn told police he took garbage bags containing bloody shoes and his bloody towels and disposed them away from the apartment complex, according to the court documents. Hoehn is scheduled for trial in March.

The baby is now in the custody of her father, Ashton Matheny, who was Greywind’s boyfriend.

