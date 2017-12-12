Listen Live Sports

Copyright © 2017 by Federal News Radio. All rights reserved.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
U.S. News
 
...

Woman pleads guilty after son’s freezing death

December 12, 2017 4:40 pm
 
< a min read
Share       

MORGANTON, N.C. (AP) — A North Carolina woman has pleaded guilty to involuntary manslaughter in the death of her 3-year-old son, who froze to death earlier this year.

The News Herald of Morganton reports Jamie Basinger accepted a plea deal on Monday, the day her trial was scheduled to begin. Prosecutors dropped a felony child abuse charge against Basinger as part of the deal.

A judge gave Basinger a split sentence that includes 36 months of supervised probation and between 19 and 32 months of prison time. Basinger was given credit for the 245 days she’s been in custody.

Authorities say Basinger’s son, Landyn, was found frozen to death March 15 on the front porch of his home in Morganton. Temperatures that morning were in the 20s with a wind chill.

        Federal Insights: Learn the latest best practices and technologies to protect your organization from email-derived fraud.

Advertisement

___

Information from: The News Herald, http://www.morganton.com

Related Topics
U.S. News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Fed Photo of the Day

NORAD volunteers poised to track Santa

Today in History

2000: Supreme Court action makes Bush president

THRIFT SAVINGS PLAN TICKER

Dec 11, 2017 Close Change YTD
L Income 19.4885 0.0155 5.76%
L 2020 26.7641 0.0348 9.23%
L 2030 30.5209 0.0625 13.61%
L 2040 33.2092 0.0785 15.71%
L 2050 19.2222 0.0508 17.63%
G Fund 15.5204 0.0030 2.12%
F Fund 18.0767 -0.0016 3.33%
C Fund 37.3873 0.1198 20.49%
S Fund 47.9302 0.0127 17.67%
I Fund 30.2946 0.1449 23.44%
Closing price updated at approximately 6pm ET each business day. More at tsp.gov.