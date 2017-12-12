Listen Live Sports

Copyright © 2017 by Federal News Radio. All rights reserved.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
U.S. News
 
...

Woman with 84 Great Danes guilty of 10 animal cruelty counts

December 12, 2017 10:40 am
 
< a min read
Share       

OSSIPEE, N.H. (AP) — A judge has found a woman guilty of 10 animal cruelty charges after 84 Great Danes were seized from her New Hampshire home.

The dogs were taken from Christina Fay in June. Authorities said the animals were living in filth and suffering from health problems. Fay pleaded not guilty.

Fay initially was charged with 12 misdemeanor counts; Judge Charles Greenhalgh dismissed two last month. In his ruling Tuesday, he found the evidence showed Fay didn’t provide proper care or shelter for the dogs.

Fay testified at her recent trial before Greenhalgh that she took good care of the animals.

        Federal Insights: Learn how agency and industry experts are exploring implications of the cybersecurity executive order.

Advertisement

Authorities alleged that Fay deprived the dogs of medical treatment and fed them maggot-infested food.

Her lawyers didn’t immediately return a call seeking comment.

Related Topics
U.S. News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Fed Photo of the Day

HUD Secretary Carson shoots pool at Michigan Boys and Girls Club

Today in History

2000: Supreme Court action makes Bush president

THRIFT SAVINGS PLAN TICKER

Dec 11, 2017 Close Change YTD
L Income 19.4885 0.0155 5.76%
L 2020 26.7641 0.0348 9.23%
L 2030 30.5209 0.0625 13.61%
L 2040 33.2092 0.0785 15.71%
L 2050 19.2222 0.0508 17.63%
G Fund 15.5204 0.0030 2.12%
F Fund 18.0767 -0.0016 3.33%
C Fund 37.3873 0.1198 20.49%
S Fund 47.9302 0.0127 17.67%
I Fund 30.2946 0.1449 23.44%
Closing price updated at approximately 6pm ET each business day. More at tsp.gov.