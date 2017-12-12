Woman with 84 Great Danes guilty of 10 animal cruelty counts

OSSIPEE, N.H. (AP) — A judge has found a woman guilty of 10 animal cruelty charges after 84 Great Danes were seized from her New Hampshire home.

The dogs were taken from Christina Fay in June. Authorities said the animals were living in filth and suffering from health problems. Fay pleaded not guilty.

Fay initially was charged with 12 misdemeanor counts; Judge Charles Greenhalgh dismissed two last month. In his ruling Tuesday, he found the evidence showed Fay didn’t provide proper care or shelter for the dogs.

Fay testified at her recent trial before Greenhalgh that she took good care of the animals.

Authorities alleged that Fay deprived the dogs of medical treatment and fed them maggot-infested food.

Her lawyers didn’t immediately return a call seeking comment.