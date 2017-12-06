Listen Live Sports

Wounded Missouri officer in stable condition after shooting

December 6, 2017 8:20 am
 
ARNOLD, Mo. (AP) — Authorities say a suburban St. Louis police officer who was shot in the head by a handcuffed burglary suspect has survived surgery and is in stable condition.

Officer Ryan O’Connor was rushed to St. Anthony’s Medical Center in St. Louis County on Tuesday after being shot by 29-year-old Chad Klahs. Jefferson County Sheriff’s Captain Gary Higginbotham says Klahs apparently fatally shot himself after wounding the officer.

Police in Arnold, Missouri, posted on Facebook late Tuesday that O’Connor “against all odds” has “fought through the horrific incidents” and “remains in stable condition.” Higginbotham told KTVI-TV that O’Connor made it through surgery.

The hospital referred questions about the wounded officer to law enforcement early Wednesday. The sheriff’s office and police have responded to messages left by an Associated Press reporter.

