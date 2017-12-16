Listen Live Sports

Copyright © 2017 by Federal News Radio. All rights reserved.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
U.S. News
 
...

Zoo officials to take Fiona the hippo off bottle feeding

December 16, 2017 4:33 pm
 
< a min read
Share       

CINCINNATI (AP) — The Cincinnati Zoo & Botanical Garden says Fiona the baby hippopotamus will soon eat nothing but grown-up hippo food as she’s weaned from her bottles of formula.

Fiona is closing in on 650 pounds (295 kilograms) after being born in January six weeks premature and weighing just 29 pounds (13 kilograms), far smaller than typical hippo newborns.

Fiona’s early struggles caught the world’s attention, turning her into an adored icon and star zoo attraction.

She received 24-hour care in her first months. A team from Cincinnati Children’s Hospital Medical Center helped zoo staff insert a lifesaving IV catheter when she became dehydrated.

        Federal Insights: Learn the latest best practices and technologies to protect your organization from email-derived fraud.

Advertisement

A zoo spokeswoman says hippos are normally weaned between eight and 10 months. Fiona dines with her mother, Bibi, on hay, fruit, lettuce, beet pulp and grain.

Related Topics
U.S. News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Fed Photo of the Day

NRC chief visits Argentine nuclear plant

Today in History

Dec. 15, 1998: House announces Clinton impeachment

THRIFT SAVINGS PLAN TICKER

Dec 15, 2017 Close Change YTD
L Income 19.5070 0.0217 5.76%
L 2020 26.8012 0.0535 9.23%
L 2030 30.5827 0.1023 13.61%
L 2040 33.2854 0.1317 15.71%
L 2050 19.2702 0.0870 17.63%
G Fund 15.5244 0.0010 2.12%
F Fund 18.1315 -0.0030 3.33%
C Fund 37.6209 0.3370 20.49%
S Fund 48.0689 0.5502 17.67%
I Fund 30.1911 -0.1282 23.44%
Closing price updated at approximately 6pm ET each business day. More at tsp.gov.