22 charged after fatal shooting in South Carolina

June 28, 2018 6:12 pm
 
COLUMBIA, S.C. (AP) — A sheriff in South Carolina says his deputies have charged 22 people for their roles in a shooting that left a 17-year-old dead last month.

Richland County Sheriff Leon Lott said Thursday his investigators gathered seven guns and 58 shell casings after a prearranged fight at a church near Columbia led to the gunfight that killed Amon Rice on May 10.

Lott says it is amazing only one other person was hurt.

Lott told news outlets the fight was set up after a brawl several days before.

Deputies charged four people with murder, 16 with accessory before the fact of murder and one person as an accessory after the fact. One suspect is still being sought.

Lott says he has never charged so many people in one shooting.

