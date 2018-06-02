Listen Live Sports

2nd Dartmouth professor leaves in sex misconduct case

June 26, 2018 1:12 pm
 
HANOVER, N.H. (AP) — One of three Dartmouth College psychology professors facing sexual misconduct allegations has resigned following an investigation and recommendation that the school fire him.

Dartmouth College President Phil Hanlon on Tuesday announced Professor Paul Whalen’s resignation, effective immediately. The announcement comes less than two weeks after another psychology professor, Todd Heatherton, chose to retire following a similar recommendation.

The option to retire wasn’t open to Whalen. A message seeking comment was left at a law firm believed to be representing him.

A recommendation regarding the third professor, William Kelley, is under review. He remains on paid leave with restricted access to Dartmouth.

The professors were accused last year of creating a “hostile academic environment” marked by excessive drinking, favoritism and, at times, inappropriate behavior.

The attorney general’s office also is investigating.

