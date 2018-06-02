Listen Live Sports

2nd worker dies from hospital explosion

June 29, 2018 4:05 pm
 
GATESVILLE, Texas (AP) — A second worker has died from an explosion at a Central Texas hospital that left more than a dozen injured.

Police reported the death of 36-year-old Filiberto Morales of Round Rock, Texas, who died Thursday after being injured in an explosion Tuesday at Coryell Memorial Hospital in Gatesville. Police say Morales was working at the construction site.

Authorities have reported that more than a dozen construction workers were hurt from the explosion and that most had burn and blast injuries. Police also identified the first person killed by the explosion as 44-year-old Michael Bruggman of Rogers, south of Temple.

Witnesses said an electric generator inside an uncompleted hospital expansion exploded, spreading shrapnel. Yet, Dave Byrom, the hospital’s chief executive, said the blast possibly started with a gas line.

