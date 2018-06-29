Listen Live Sports

Bird rescue group to release rehabilitated pelicans

June 29, 2018 4:34 pm
 
SAUSALITO, Calif. (AP) — Six young brown pelicans are being released into the wild in Northern California after spending weeks at an aviary recovering from malnutrition.

Russ Curtis of International Bird Rescue says the birds noted for their large, pointy beaks will be returned to a beach Friday in Sausalito, California.

They are among more than 80 sick and starving pelicans taken in by the group throughout the state since April.

Too weak and unable to fly, some have been found wandering on airport runways, outside coffee shops and in back yards. Two dive-bombed a recent college graduation ceremony in Southern California.

Curtis says it’s unclear what’s making the young birds sick but the group suspects the fish they eat may be going farther away from the beach because of warming ocean waters.

