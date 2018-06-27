Listen Live Sports

The Associated Press
 
Boy Scout identified after tree fall death in Georgia

June 27, 2018 10:52 am
 
COVINGTON, Ga. (AP) — A coroner’s office has released the name of the 14-year-old boy from Texas who was killed when a tree fell on his tent at a Georgia Boy Scout camp.

The Newton County Coroner’s Office identified the Boy Scout on Tuesday as Elijah Knight of Cypress, Texas. The teen was participating in a Scout gathering when the incident occurred Monday at the Bert Adams Scout Camp in Newton County, north of Atlanta.

Newton County Sherriff’s Office spokesman Jeff Alexander told news outlets that powerful storms had rolled through the area downing multiple trees, including the one that fell on the boy’s tent. The teen and others were inside the tent when the tree crashed down onto it.

Officials say Knight was attending the fourth and final week of summer camp.

