Deputy arrested girlfriend of alleged shooter before death

June 27, 2018 11:54 am
 
SKOWHEGAN, Maine (AP) — Court documents say the Maine man accused of fatally shooting a county sheriff’s deputy was present for his girlfriend’s arrest by the same deputy just days before the shooting.

John Williams, of Madison, was a passenger in his own car driven by his girlfriend when Cpl. Eugene Cole pulled them over on the afternoon of April 21. The Morning Sentinel reports Williams has pleaded not guilty to a charge of murder in the April 25 death of Cole, and is undergoing mental health examinations.

The traffic stop led to Williams’ car being towed because he didn’t have insurance on it, the discovery of cocaine in the vehicle and the arrest of William’s girlfriend on drug charges.

The affidavit was made public this week after being previously sealed.

