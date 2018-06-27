Listen Live Sports

Copyright © 2017 by Federal News Radio. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
U.S. News
 
...

Detectives probe previous shootings near California campsite

June 27, 2018 11:35 pm
 
1 min read
Share       

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Detectives investigating the death of a man shot while camping with his two young daughters are reviewing three prior shootings in the past year at the popular Southern California wilderness park.

Tristan Beaudette was shot in the chest before dawn June 22 as he slept in a tent at Malibu Creek State Park with his girls, ages 2 and 4.

“We have a lot of people on that investigation,” Los Angeles County Sheriff Jim McDonnell said Wednesday. “We’re working it feverishly.”

Sheriff’s investigators are looking into shootings at the park on June 18 of this year and July 22 and June 6 of last year.

        Your opinion matters. Take Market Connections’ survey about how you consume media.

Advertisement

In one of the incidents, a person’s car was shot and in another, a victim was shot but didn’t report that to sheriff’s deputies for a day and a half, McDonnell said.

Detectives are examining the shootings but haven’t determined whether there are any similarities between those incidents and last week’s fatal shooting.

“We’re digging into it,” McDonnell said. “There were a number of incidents but they were over an extended period of time. The pattern at this point certainly is not clear, if there is one at all.”

Beaudette, a pharmaceutical scientist, had taken his daughters on a final camping trip in Los Angeles before the family moved to the San Francisco Bay Area when he was killed in front of them, his family said in a post on GoFundMe. Coroner’s officials said he died of a single gunshot wound to the head.

His wife was preparing to take an exam and wasn’t with them.

Detectives are still examining “whatever trajectory indications they can find and a number of other tests that will be conducted on the victim,” McDonnell said.

        On DoD: Pentagon IG highlights more than 1,500 open recommendations, some dating back a decade

___

Associated Press writer Christopher Weber contributed to this report.

Copyright © 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related Topics
U.S. News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

8|20 SANS Virginia Beach 2018
8|27 iFest 2018
8|27 Industry Dialogue Shay D. Assad,...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Departing USTRANSCOM chief receives clap out

Today in History

1814: British troops burn Washington