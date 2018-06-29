Dolphin attacked by sharks is released in ocean after rehab

ORLANDO, Fla. (AP) — A dolphin nicknamed Sharkie has been released back into the Atlantic Ocean after four months of rehabilitation following a shark attack.

The 265-pound (120-kilogram) Atlantic bottlenose dolphin has been treated at SeaWorld Orlando’s Cetacean Rehabilitation Facility since her February rescue on Ponte Vedra Beach.

According to a statement from SeaWorld, the female dolphin had suffered multiple shark bites to her body and right pectoral flipper. The marine mammal also was emaciated and suffering from pneumonia.

After months of round-the-clock care, Sharkie was deemed well enough for release back into the ocean. She was fitted with a satellite tag before being released Thursday in the waters off St. Augustine.

Advertisement

Florida wildlife officials and members of the Georgia Aquarium Conservation Field Station assisted in the dolphin’s rescue and release.

Copyright © 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.