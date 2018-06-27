Driver hits 5 in pedicab in crash along San Francisco harbor

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — Authorities say a hit-and-run driver smashed into five people, including two children, who were riding in a pedicab along San Francisco’s waterfront.

A spokesman for San Francisco General Hospital, Brent Andrew, said Wednesday the hospital is treating four patients, including two children.

He says a woman is in serious condition and a man is in critical condition. He says he cannot disclose the conditions of the children.

The crash happened along the embarcadero, a long, wide stretch of walkway that links restaurants and tourist attractions and is typically crowded with joggers, cyclists, walkers and tourists.

Police said in a tweet the children were 5 and 8.

The San Francisco Chronicle reported that the driver was seen in a gold sedan heading toward the Bay Bridge.

