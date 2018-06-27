Listen Live Sports

Ex-prison official admits having to sex with inmates

June 27, 2018 1:08 am
 
BECKLEY, W.Va. (AP) — A former security official at a federal prison in West Virginia has admitted to having sex with female inmates.

Federal prosecutors say 39-year-old Jarred Grimes of Inverness, Florida, pleaded guilty to having sex with four inmates and other sexual activity with two other inmates at the Federal Prison Camp at Alderson between November 2016 and December 2017, when he resigned.

Grimes was in charge of correctional and security functions at the prison and was a captain when the crimes occurred.

Grimes faces up to 10 years in prison. Sentencing has been set for Oct. 17 in federal court in Beckley.

