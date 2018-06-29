Listen Live Sports

Family of bullied girl sues school district over suicide

June 29, 2018 7:52 am
 
NEWARK, N.J. (AP) — The parents of a 12-year-old girl who took her own life are suing a northern New Jersey school district, saying officials failed to protect their daughter from bullying.

The family of Mallory Grossman filed their wrongful death lawsuit against the Rockaway Township School District and school administrators June 19.

According to the suit, their daughter was bullied “relentlessly” by fellow students and received messages saying, “why don’t you kill yourself?”

Dianne Grossman says she and her husband repeatedly sought help from school officials, but their response was inadequate. Mallory Grossman died in June 2017.

The district says the Grossmans’ allegations are “categorically false.”

The lawsuit is seeking an unspecified amount of money in damages.

