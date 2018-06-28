Listen Live Sports

The Associated Press
 
Florida jury acquits driver in girl’s death in day care van

June 28, 2018 9:19 am
 
PENSACOLA, Fla. (AP) — A Florida jury has acquitted a driver in the death of a 3-year-old in a hot van, while a distracted day-care worker still faces up to 30 years in prison.

The Pensacola News-Journal reports that the jury deliberated about 30 minutes before acquitting 27-year-old Cornel McGee Wednesday on a charge of aggravated manslaughter of a child by culpable negligence.

McGee picked up Jai’Nier Barnes at her Pensacola home last August and drove her with several other children to the In His Arms Christian Academy. About four hours passed before she was found.

Another employee, 28-year-old Louvenia Johnson, faces up to 30 years in prison after pleading no contest to the same charge, aggravated manslaughter of a child by culpable negligence. She testified she was distracted while unloading the children.

Information from: Pensacola (Fla.) News Journal, http://www.pensacolanewsjournal.com

The Associated Press

