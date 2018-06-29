Listen Live Sports

Copyright © 2017 by Federal News Radio. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
U.S. News
 
...

Florida man pleads guilty to hate crime in mosque threat

June 29, 2018 1:07 pm
 
< a min read
Share       

PEMBROKE PINES, Fla. (AP) — A Florida man has pleaded guilty to a federal hate crime for phoning a bomb threat to a mosque.

In a statement, federal prosecutors in Miami said 26-year-old Dustin Allen Hughes of Cutler Bay pleaded guilty Thursday to one count of obstructing the free exercise of religious beliefs through the threatened use of a dangerous weapon and explosive.

Prosecutors said Hughes had threatened to detonate a bomb at the Jamaat Ul Muttaqeen Mosque in Pembroke Pines. The voicemail Hughes left May 5 was laced with profanity and statements such as, “You guys are all gonna be up in flames after I’m done with you!”

No explosives were found at the mosque.

        Insight by Monster Government Solutions: Gain insight into the federal hiring process data in Federal News Radio’s exclusive CHCO Survey.

Advertisement

Hughes faces up to 20 years in prison at his Sept. 6 sentencing.

Copyright © 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related Topics
U.S. News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

8|20 SANS Virginia Beach 2018
8|27 iFest 2018
8|27 Industry Dialogue Shay D. Assad,...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Departing USTRANSCOM chief receives clap out

Today in History

1814: British troops burn Washington