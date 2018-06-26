Listen Live Sports

Former Penn State worker charged with filming in restroom

June 26, 2018 10:27 am
 
STATE COLLEGE, Pa. (AP) — A former Penn State University employee has been charged with filming people inside a bathroom on campus.

The State College Area School District says a student reported being filmed at the Bryce Jordan arena during a prom held in May.

The student told police a man that he thought was a chaperone led him to a restroom. The student says he later heard the sound of video being recorded and saw a camera pointing in his direction.

Police records show officers later found more than 30 videos of men being recorded inside the restroom on the man’s phone.

The 54-year-old man was charged Monday with multiple counts of invasion of privacy.

A Penn State spokeswoman says the man is no longer employed by the university.

