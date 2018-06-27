Listen Live Sports

Copyright © 2017 by Federal News Radio. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
U.S. News
 
...

Funeral held for Bronx teen killed in a gang attack

June 27, 2018 7:42 pm
 
< a min read
Share       

NEW YORK (AP) — Funeral services have been held for a teenager affectionately known as Junior, whose brutal stabbing death last week shocked a Bronx community.

Thousands flocked to Our Lady of Mount Carmel Church on Wednesday to say farewell to Lesandro Guzman-Feliz. The 15-year-old boy was attacked by a group of men outside a bodega June 20. He died after being slashed in the neck with a machete.

The crowd chanted “Justice for Junior!” as pallbearers dressed in Yankees jerseys loaded the casket into a hearse.

Eight suspects have been arrested on murder, manslaughter and gang assault charges, including six who were extradited from New Jersey.

        Your opinion matters. Take Market Connections’ survey about how you consume media.

Advertisement

The killing of Guzman-Feliz, who dreamed of becoming a police officer, has been widely condemned. Authorities say he may have been mistakenly targeted by gang members.

Copyright © 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related Topics
U.S. News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

8|20 SANS Virginia Beach 2018
8|27 iFest 2018
8|27 Industry Dialogue Shay D. Assad,...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Departing USTRANSCOM chief receives clap out

Today in History

1814: British troops burn Washington