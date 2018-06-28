Listen Live Sports

Owner of chemical sales firm arrested in explosions probe

June 28, 2018 3:07 pm
 
QUAKERTOWN, Pa. (AP) — Authorities have arrested the owner of a home-based chemical sales company in connection with a series of mysterious explosions the past three months in an area about an hour north of Philadelphia.

The Bucks County district attorney’s office tells The Morning Call the suspect was taken into custody Thursday after search warrants were exacted at his home and a second location.

More details were expected Thursday afternoon.

Federal agents earlier detonated a number of devices at one of the locations.

About three dozen explosions have been reported in Bucks County since early April, typically in the middle of the night. No one has been hurt.

On June 14, a municipal worker on a ride-on mower was cutting grass along a road when he ran over something that exploded, leaving a 2-foot-deep crater.

