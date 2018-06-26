Listen Live Sports

Copyright © 2017 by Federal News Radio. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
U.S. News
 
...

Inmates to quiz district attorney candidates at unique forum

June 26, 2018 12:02 am
 
< a min read
Share       

BOSTON (AP) — The candidates to lead the largest district attorney’s office in Massachusetts will tout their credentials in front of a different kind of audience: inmates at a Boston jail.

The six candidates for Suffolk County District Attorney will field questions directly from inmates during the forum Tuesday at the Suffolk County House of Correction at South Bay. People who work on re-entry initiatives also will get to quiz the candidates.

The candidates hope to replace District Attorney Dan Conley, who announced in February he wouldn’t seek re-election.

Conley’s office handled such high-profile cases as a 2017 double-murder trial against former New England Patriots player Aaron Hernandez.

        Your opinion matters. Take Market Connections’ survey about how you consume media.

Advertisement

Hernandez, who was serving a life sentence for another killing, was cleared of the murder charges and killed himself in prison days later.

Copyright © 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related Topics
U.S. News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

8|20 SANS Virginia Beach 2018
8|27 iFest 2018
8|27 Industry Dialogue Shay D. Assad,...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Departing USTRANSCOM chief receives clap out

Today in History

1814: British troops burn Washington