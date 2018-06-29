Listen Live Sports

Liberty University professor accused of sexual exploitation

June 29, 2018 8:43 pm
 
BEDFORD, Va. (AP) — Virginia authorities say an educator at an evangelical Christian university led by Jerry Falwell Jr. has been accused of trying to have sexual relations with a minor.

News outlets report 63-year-old Liberty University professor Stephen Kilpatrick was arrested Wednesday. He faces multiple charges, including using communications systems to facilitate certain offenses involving children.

A task force against child internet crimes says Kilpatrick was arrested after travelling to meet someone who he believed was an underage girl. The school said in an email that Kilpatrick has been suspended from his position as an associate professor of mathematics “pending the outcome of this matter.”

Kilpatrick was booked into the Bedford Adult Detention Center. It’s unclear if he has a lawyer to comment on the charges.

