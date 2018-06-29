Listen Live Sports

Copyright © 2017 by Federal News Radio. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
U.S. News
 
...

Man convicted in shooting that wounded Kansas tax agent

June 29, 2018 1:36 pm
 
< a min read
Share       

WICHITA, Kan. (AP) — A man who owed almost $400,000 in taxes has been convicted of walking into a tax office in Kansas and shooting and wounding a state tax agent who was working on his case.

The Wichita Eagle reports that 52-year-old Ricky Wirths was found guilty Thursday of attempted first-degree murder in the September 2017 shooting of agent Cortney Holloway. The shooting happened about three hours after Holloway and sheriff’s deputies had gone to Wirths’ house to seize assets.

Officials say Wirths asked for Holloway by name after he was buzzed into the waiting area of a Wichita tax office. While meeting with Holloway, Wirths pulled out a handgun and shot the agent multiple times. The owed money was related to a construction business Wirths owned.

Sentencing is set for Aug. 8.

        Insight by Monster Government Solutions: Gain insight into the federal hiring process data in Federal News Radio’s exclusive CHCO Survey.

Advertisement

___

This story has been corrected to show the agent’s name is Cortney Holloway, not Courtney.

Copyright © 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related Topics
U.S. News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

8|20 SANS Virginia Beach 2018
8|27 iFest 2018
8|27 Industry Dialogue Shay D. Assad,...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Departing USTRANSCOM chief receives clap out

Today in History

1814: British troops burn Washington