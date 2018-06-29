Listen Live Sports

Man crushed to death under wind-blown camper in North Dakota

June 29, 2018 1:41 pm
 
WASHBURN, N.D. (AP) — Sheriff’s officials say a 42-year-old man was crushed to death when strong winds blew his camper on top of him at a lakeside campsite in North Dakota.

The McClean County sheriff’s office says Jerry Kellar died about 1 a.m. Friday when he stepped outside to tie things down and strong gusts knocked his camper over. Keller, of Wilton, was staying at Heckers Lake in McLean County, about 45 miles (72 kilometers) north of Bismarck.

Overnight storms brought heavy rain, large hail and strong winds to much of the state. National Weather Service reports show gusts in the Heckers Lake area exceeded 65 mph (105 kph) for at least an hour.

More than 30 campers have been reported damaged. Power outages were reported in the east of the state.

