Man pleads guilty to forging will, having tenant cremated

June 26, 2018 10:48 am
 
OYSTER BAY, N.Y. (AP) — A New York man has pleaded guilty to forging a dead tenant’s will and having her cremated in a scheme to steal $1.2 million.

Newsday.com reports that 53-year-old John Derounian pleaded guilty to mail fraud in connection with the theft Monday.

Prosecutors say the man found the body of 77-year-old Marilyn Mosberg-Shapiro in November 2015.

Prosecutors say that sometime between her death and his arrest in June 2016, Derounian forged her will and named himself the sole beneficiary of her assets, except for a $30,000 donation to charity.

Court records show Derounian had the woman cremated and sold her house in June 2016 for $1 million. He faces up to 20 years in prison.

Information from: Newsday, http://www.newsday.com

